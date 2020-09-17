Crews battle Boyle Heights fire near 5 Freeway

Fire crews were responding to a structure fire in Boyle Heights Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to a report of bushes on fire, spreading to three nearby structures around 5:13 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze began near 1141 South Mott St., officials said.

The flames could been seen in the backyard of a home right off the 5 Freeway near the 10 Freeway interchange.

Sky5 was overhead as winds fanned the flames and created large plumes of smoke around 5:40 p.m. Firefighters could be seen watering flames inside a backyard shed.

Crews were able to put out the blaze shortly after.