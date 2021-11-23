Crews knock down brush fire along 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock area

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crews respond to a fire along the 134 Freeway in the Glendale area on Nov. 23, 2021. (KTLA)

Crews respond to a fire along the 134 Freeway in the Glendale area on Nov. 23, 2021. (KTLA)

Crews knocked down a brush fire along the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock area Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the eastbound side of the highway near the connector with the 2 Freeway, which borders Glendale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is adjacent to a CHP communication center.

The Glendale Fire Department responded to the scene about 11:15 a.m., according to the CHP log. The Los Angeles Fire Department was also on scene.

By 11:30 a.m. the blaze had grown to 2 acres and was burning in four areas 150 feet apart, affecting visibility, officials said.

The Harvey Drive off ramp was closed during the firefight, causing a backup on the highway.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were issued.

A crash occurred near the scene of the blaze, but it is unclear if it led to the fire. The incident is under investigation.

The fire comes just ahead of a red flag warning expected to be issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Santa Ana winds are expected to bring fire weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News