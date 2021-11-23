Crews knock down brush fire along 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock area

Crews respond to a fire along the 134 Freeway in the Glendale area on Nov. 23, 2021. (KTLA)

Crews knocked down a brush fire along the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock area Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the eastbound side of the highway near the connector with the 2 Freeway, which borders Glendale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is adjacent to a CHP communication center.

The Glendale Fire Department responded to the scene about 11:15 a.m., according to the CHP log. The Los Angeles Fire Department was also on scene.

By 11:30 a.m. the blaze had grown to 2 acres and was burning in four areas 150 feet apart, affecting visibility, officials said.

The Harvey Drive off ramp was closed during the firefight, causing a backup on the highway.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were issued.

A crash occurred near the scene of the blaze, but it is unclear if it led to the fire. The incident is under investigation.

The fire comes just ahead of a red flag warning expected to be issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning. Santa Ana winds are expected to bring fire weather conditions.