Los Angeles firefighters knock down 3-acre brush fire along Sepulveda Pass

Crews knocked down a 3-acre brush fire along the Sepulveda Pass in Bel-Air Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze apparently started as two small grass fires along the Getty Center offramp of the 405 Freeway and was “threatening to move into heavy brush on the west side” of the highway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A helicopter was making water drops on the blaze as firefighters and hand crews battled flames on the ground, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

By 1:30 p.m., however, firefighters had extinguished the blaze and were beginning to mop up the scene.

The California Highway Patrol closed offramps in the area, causing a slight backup. Traffic was expected to be impacted even after the fire stopped advancing, officials said in an updated alert.

No evacuation was ordered as a result of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Small brushfire off the 405 south/Getty Center exit pic.twitter.com/U054tuC2DT — Rhoda Nazanin (@rhodanazanin1) December 16, 2020