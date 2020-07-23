Crews respond to brush fire at CSU Channel Islands

Firefighters respond to a blaze at CSU Channel Islands on July 23, 2020, in a photo released by the Ventura County Fire Department.

Firefighters were battling a brush fire that had threatened structures at CSU Channel Islands Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews were on scene at the blaze, being dubbed the Lewis Fire, by 2:25 p.m., Ventura County Fire Department said in a tweet.

By around 3 p.m., firefighters had the upper hand and the structure threat had been mitigated, officials said.

The flames covered at least 2 acres at the campus south of Camarillo.

No evacuations were ordered, however Potrero Road was closed.

It’s unclear whether anyone was at the campus, which plans to operate mostly online when classes resume in fall.

The Fire Department did not say exactly when or where the fire erupted.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#Lewis structure threat has been mitigated. Firefighters are starting to get a handle on the fire. No evacuations, Protero road is closed. Currently at 2-3 acres.@CSUCI @VCFD pic.twitter.com/6VjMhbr3CE — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 23, 2020