Crews respond to brush fire burning near Hollywood Bowl, 101 Freeway

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning near the 101 Freeway and the Hollywood Bowl in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 6:15 a.m. near the 2300 block of Highland Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

The fire had burned about 3 acres of vegetation burning just northeast of the Hollywood Bowl, Humphrey said.

Ground units and water-dropping helicopters were being used to battle the blaze.

Winds were not a factor in the firefight and no structures were being threatened, Humphrey said.

Traffic on the 101 Freeway did not appear to be impacted by the fire.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.

