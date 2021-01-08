Crews respond to fire burning at multi-story building in Hollywood Hills West

Firefighters are battling a large blaze that broke out early Friday morning in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood.

The fire was burning at a multi-story building in the 1700 block of North Courtney Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said in a news alert shortly before 5 a.m.

The structure was initially described as an apartment building but it was later unclear if it was a single-family residence.

Heavy smoke and fire was showing when firefighters arrived at the building, which has three stories in the front and two stories in the back.

Excessive storage inside the structure was creating access challenges for firefighters, Stewart stated.

Active flames could still be seen burning in the structure at 6 a.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.

