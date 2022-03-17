Fire crews responded to a blaze that erupted at a commercial building in Downey Thursday morning.

The fire was reported about 5:45 a.m. and was burning in the 8200 block of Firestone Boulevard between Paramount Boulevard and Downey Avenue.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof of what appeared to be a restaurant or brewhouse across the street from the popular Porto’s Bakery and Cafe.

A portion of the roof had collapsed amid the flames.

As of about 7 a.m., Downey Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were seen attacking the blaze with hoses from an adjacent roof.

There was no initial word on a possible cause of the fire.

It was also unknown if anyone was injured in the blaze.

