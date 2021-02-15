Crews respond to fire burning through roof of Vermont Knolls neighborhood apartment building

Fire crews responded to a blaze that broke out in an apartment complex in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the building located in the 1000 bock of West 85th Street, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof of the structure where firefighters were working.

Nearly 80 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, which was extinguished before 6 a.m., according to a Fire Department update.

The fire was kept to the unit of origin and the attic space above it. The rest of the building was protected, the Fire Department stated.

No injures were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.