Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are responding to a landslide on the beach in Palos Verdes Estates Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar.

A cliffside fell about 200 feet onto the beach, and no one was injured, officials said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed crews at the scene parked on the sand.

A Beaches & Harbors vehicle parked at the base of the bluff, but no one was inside at the time, officials said.

The dirt and rocks appear to have come from the yard of a home that sits atop the cliff.

A portion of the beach is shut down near the landslide, and L.A. County Lifeguards asked beachgoers to avoid the area.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Luis Zuñiga contributed to this story.