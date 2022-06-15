Crews are responding to a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita Wednesday afternoon and evacuations are underway.

The blaze, dubbed the Sierra Fire, was reported about 2:50 p.m. along the Bouquet Canyon/Spunky Canyon area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service have responded.

The blaze had burned about 10 acres by 3:45 p.m., according to the Fire Department.

Helicopters were making water and retardant drops on the flames below, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are working on evacuations of Bouquet Canyon north of Texas Canyon Road and south of Spunky Canyon Road, officials said in a tweet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.