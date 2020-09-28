Martindale Fire: 200-acre blaze spreads quickly, threatens structures north of Santa Clarita

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening structures in the Angeles National Forest after sparking north of Santa Clarita Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Martindale Fire, exploded to 200 acres within about half an hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews at the scene in the 34700 block of Bouquet Canyon Road around 3:15 p.m. had reported 10 acres of flames moving rapidly through thick vegetation, the Fire Department said in a tweet.

Fire officials said structures were threatened, but there was no immediate word on how many or whether evacuations would be ordered.

The blaze is burning in a remote part of the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley.

It broke out hours before a red flag warning was set to expire at 5 p.m. Monday. The temperature in the area was about 87 degrees, and winds were light, only about 5 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the flames spreading along a ridge in the forest as firefighting aircraft moved in to battle them. Heavy smoke was pouring into the air.

The Martindale Fire is about 7 1/2 miles southeast of the Lake Fire that started Aug. 12 and burned more than 31,000 acres. More than 250 fire personnel are still working on that fire, which is largely contained.

Monday’s blaze is more than 20 miles from the northern edge of the 178-square-mile Bobcat Fire, which is on the other side of the 14 Freeway in the northern foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. The Bobcat Fire is 62% contained.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

**UPDATE** The #MartindaleFire is now 200 acres running to the southeast. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 28, 2020

New fire: #MartindaleFire. ANF and #LACoFire responding to reported 200+ acre fire, NE of Santa Clarita, moving South with rapid rate of spread in medium brush. Gusty winds. ANF has a 2nd Alarm activated, with air tankers and additional resources on the way. pic.twitter.com/Lxg6KKnQXo — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 28, 2020