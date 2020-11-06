Crews respond to brush fire burning in northern San Dimas area

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out Friday morning in the northern area of San Dimas near the Angeles National Forest.
The blaze started near San Dimas Canyon Road and Golden Hills Road, the La Verne Police Department tweeted shortly before 5 a.m.
Los Angeles County and La Verne firefighters were responding to the fire.
No homes were immediately threatened, the Police Department stated in the tweet.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
