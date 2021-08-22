Crews responding to fire burning auto-body shop in Lynwood

Crews are responding to a fire burning an auto-body shop in Lynwood Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze was threatening multiple nearby structures, officials said.

First arriving units reported seeing smoke and fire showing from the auto-body shop.

It’s unclear what ignited the fire, which could be seen from miles away from the 105 Freeway.

No injuries had been reported as of 1:30 p.m. and no further details were immediately available.

