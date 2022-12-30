Jeffrey Morton in a photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Crews are searching for a critically missing Orange County man last known to be hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Friday morning.

Jeffrey Morton, 63, left his Yorba Linda residence around 2:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Morton’s wife says he typically goes hiking in the Brea park every day at 2:30 a.m. and returns home around 8 a.m.

His vehicle, a white 2004 Acura MDX SUV, was found parked on the corner of Brea Hills Drive and Carbon Canyon Regional Park, authorities said.

Morton is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say Morton does not have a cell phone with him and his typical hiking route is unknown.

Rescue crews responded to the area and will be searching for Morton throughout the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the O.C. Sheriff’s Dispatch at 714-647-7000.