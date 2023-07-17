A man was pulled from a lake at Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook Monday afternoon after apparently jumping in.

The incident was reported around 12:40 p.m. at the park located at 905 E. El Segundo Boulevard after the person never resurfaced from the water.

Video from the scene showed several law enforcement and Fire Department vehicles around the lake.

Around 1:45 p.m., crews could be seen pulling a man out of the water. Firefighters were doing chest compressions before the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown what led up to the incident.

