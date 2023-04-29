Los Angeles Fire Department crews are searching for a possible downed aircraft in Sherman Oaks on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

Crews are searching for a possible missing aircraft in Sherman Oaks on Saturday night.

The incident was reported around 8:09 p.m. near the 3500 block of Beverly Glen Terrace, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Emergency crews are checking “a large swath of mountainous territory near Stone Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive” after reportedly losing radar contact with a small, single-engine aircraft.

The airplane was believed to be traveling between Santa Monica Airport and Van Nuys Airport, officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are searching for a possible downed aircraft in Sherman Oaks on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are searching for a possible downed aircraft in Sherman Oaks on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are searching for a possible downed aircraft in Sherman Oaks on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

LAFD helicopters and ground crews were searching the region amid heavy fog for about an hour when they “localized a signal from an aircraft Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” within a quarter-mile of what is believed to be the Beverly Glen Terrace and Beverly Glen Boulevard area.

Rescue crews are continuing a grid search along terrain north of Mulholland Drive. A pair of helicopters were providing command support from above, but were suspended for safety amid thick fog, authorities said. Over four dozen ground crews are continuing the search.

“LAFD ground crews continue to systematically search the region that is shrouded with thick ground-level fog,” officials said. “If and when an aircraft is located, we will issue an additional LAFD Alert with updates.”

“Since the missing aircraft was first reported to LAFD by an Air Traffic Controller, LAFD Dispatchers have worked tirelessly with LAFD responders and aviation officials, including FAA Air Traffic Controllers at Van Nuys Airport, Burbank Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, as well as the United States Air Force and the pilot’s cellular telephone carrier, to best pinpoint the missing aircraft,” said LAFD in a statement.

This developing story will be updated.