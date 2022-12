The fountain in the lake at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles (Getty)

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning in Westlake on Friday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports from a bystander who said they witnessed someone enter the lake at MacArthur Park but never came back out.

Crews were dispatched around 3:51 p.m. and are currently searching for a possible drowning victim.

Divers with Los Angeles Police arrived at the lake and are searching the area.

Details remain limited. This developing story will be updated.