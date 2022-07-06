Emergency crews are searching the lake outside SoFi Stadium Wednesday because a body may be in the water.

Officials received a call just after 6 a.m. from someone who said they saw a person go into the lake but not come out, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several emergency response vehicles still parked around the lake at 8 a.m.

Crews were standing near the edge of the water as the investigation continued.

There was no immediate word on whether a body had been recovered.

Check back for updates on this developing story.