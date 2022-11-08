Authorities work to rescue a man who was swept away by the Los Angeles River on Nov. 8, 2022 amid heavy rainfall across Southern California. (KTLA)

Authorities are working to rescue a man who was swept away into the Los Angeles River on Tuesday night.

The victim is an adult male who was seen floating downstream, passing Atlantic Avenue towards Slauson Avenue and later under a bridge just after 5 p.m.

A Swift Water Rescue Team and a helicopter are currently searching for the man near the downtown L.A. area along the 710 Freeway.

Additional rescue points are being set up downstream where he was last spotted.

Heavy rainfall drenched Southern California on Tuesday, flooding roads and causing slick, dangerous conditions across L.A.

This story will be updated.