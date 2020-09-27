Crews searching for small plane seen plunging off Isla Vista coast

Santa Barbara County Fire released this photo of the search for a small plane off the coast of Isla Vista Sept. 27, 2020.

Crews are searching for a single-engine plane that was seen plunging into the ocean off the coast of Isla Vista early Sunday morning, officials said.

A witness reported seeing a small aircraft descend at a rapid rate and “impact the ocean” about 2.5 miles away from Santa Barbara Airport around 7 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason said.

It’s unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft, believed to be a Cessna 182 Skylane.

Rescue teams deployed quickly, with U.S. Coast Guard vessels and rescue helicopters converging on the scene.

About an hour and a half later, crews found debris consistent with the missing aircraft about 2 miles off the coast of Isla Vista, an area with water depths of around 200 feet, Eliason said.

Authorities around 10:30 a.m. said efforts are now focused on a recovery operation and they’ve requested a dive team with radar equipment from Los Angeles County.

#AircraftEmergency– Report of a single engine aircraft, with unknown number of souls onboard, down approx. 2.5 miles off Santa Barbara Airport. Debris field has been located. in Pacific Ocean. SBC, USCG, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol searching area. C/T 7:09 *Call Newsline* pic.twitter.com/Vf3E1oR82h — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 27, 2020

