Fire crews tackled a large commercial building fire in Van Nuys on Thursday night.

The fire was located on the 15200 block of West Stagg Street near Sepulveda Boulevard and was reported around 6:18 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Around 120 firefighters responded to the scene.

The building is occupied by an automotive radiator repair firm, officials said.

Sky5 images showed large flames and heavy plumes of dark smoke billowing from the roof of a one-story building.

Crews tackled a large fire consuming a commercial building in Van Nuys on Feb. 16, 2023. (KTLA)

It appears a portion of the structure may be completely destroyed. Residents in the area were asked to shut their windows to prevent smoke from entering their homes.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what initially ignited the blaze.

