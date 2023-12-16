Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire that seriously damaged a single-story commercial building in south central Los Angeles on Saturday.

The fire at 911 E. 59th St. was first reported around noon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department

Heavy smoke and flames were apparent when firefighters first arrived and officials quickly determined they needed additional resources.

Over 80 firefighters with the help of an RS3 Robotic Firefighting Vehicle finally extinguished the blaze in about an hour and 18 minutes, LAFD said.

RS3 Robotic Firefighting Vehicle (LAFD Photo by Gary Apodaca)

No injuries were reported.