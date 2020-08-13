Crews work overnight in fight against 10,000-acre Lake Fire in Angeles National Forest; evacuations in place

Fire crews worked overnight battling a fast-moving brush fire that broke out in the Lake Hughes area Wednesday, prompting evacuations in the Angeles National Forest.

The blaze, dubbed the Lake Fire, had scorched 10,000 acres and was 0% contained as of Wednesday evening, according to the incident information website.

Crews saw several flareups overnight and remain concerned about how the firefight will go as temperatures and winds increase Thursday.

“The biggest issue probably here is that the vegetation in the area that the fire is burning hasn’t burned for decades and it’s very thick and dense,” one fire official said.

A KTLA news van drove through an area scorched by the fire Wednesday night and found one home still burning. An American Flag was still standing in front of the home. The camera crew also came across downed power lines and several vehicles that had been burned.

A home scorched in the Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest is seen on Aug. 12, 2020. (KTLA)

It is unclear how many structures have been damaged by the blaze.

Officials have issued mandatory evacuations for the following areas near Lake Hughes Road:

Northwest of Lake Hughes Road and Lake Elizabeth Road

West Trail Mtn View Road in Lake Hughes Community

From there, everything south of Hwy 138, all the way west to Old Ridge Route, including Pine Canyon community

A temporary evacuation shelter has been opened at Highland High School located at 39055 25th Street West in Palmdale. Residents must stay in their cars to curb COVID-19 spread, organizers said, and small animals are welcome.

Large animals may be taken to Castaic Animal Care Center, Lancaster Animal Care Center, Palmdale Animal Care Center or the AV Fairgrounds in Lancaster.

Several roads have been closed due to the fire, including Lake Hughes Road from Castaic to Pine Canyon. Road closures continue from 3 Points Road to Pine Canyon Road, Ridge Route to Lake Hughes Road, and San Francisquito Canyon Rodd, Stator Lane, to Elizabeth Lake.

The fire was first reported about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road just north of Warm Springs.

It spread quickly in the dry brush and continues to threaten several homes located in remote areas.

More than 500 firefighters were battling the blaze, along with nine helicopters and six air tankers.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Officials are expected to provide updates on the firefight during a 9 a.m. news conference Thursday.