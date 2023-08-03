A firefighter was taken to a hospital with a heat-related illness while battling a blaze at a Sylmar home Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 13700 block of West Oscar Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The one-story single-family home, as well as the patio and detached garage, was burning and firefighters were working to defend two additional houses that were exposed to flames.

“Excessive storage outside of the home and heavy fire throughout the structure, including the attic, is extending to a garage at the rear,” LAFD said in an alert.

No other injuries were reported.