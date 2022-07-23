Emergency crews worked to recover a body that was found in heavy brush in Griffith Park Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was found by park rangers around 8:55 a.m. on the 2800 block of E. Observatory Road.

The Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed that the person was deceased.

Fire crews remained on scene alongside police and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office to assist with the body recovery.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death.

No details about the person’s identity have been released at this time and police have not announced if the death is suspicious.