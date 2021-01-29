Crews work to rescue LAFD fire truck stuck on muddy, narrow road in Lincoln Heights

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were working Friday evening to rescue a fire engine that got trapped along a narrow, muddy road in Lincoln Heights after torrential rains pummeled across Southern California.

The roughly 40,000-pound truck was en route to a reported structure fire just after 5 p.m. when its tire became stuck along the soft shoulder of the road in the 4000 block of West Rose Hill Drive, according to LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Sky5 was overhead the area, where the LAFD fire truck appeared to be hanging off the side of the road, when another truck was getting in position to rescue the vehicle in danger.

Crews at the scene could be seen stabilizing the trapped engine, which did not appear to be damaged.

LAFD said the incident the truck was responding to “proved to be only a small non-injury rubbish fire that was completely extinguished” before arrival.

“So now LAFD is just working to get the engine free from the mud,” Humphrey said, adding that the truck will be towed by tractors “assisted by the LAFD Heavy Rescue Unit and as necessary, LAFD Urban Search and Rescue personnel.”

Around 9 p.m., LAFD evacuated a few homes for extra caution but officials do not expect any safety issues with removing the fire truck from the mud.