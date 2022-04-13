Rescue crews hoisted a woman out of a Griffith Park canyon Wednesday morning after the vehicle she was in went over the side of a cliff.

Authorities received a 911 call around 6:49 a.m. reporting the incident on West Observatory Drive near Mt. Hollywood Drive, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

The vehicle was located in a canyon after falling approximately 300 feet from the roadway.

Park Rangers made their way to the vehicle and found the 68-year-old female patient, Stewart stated.

The unidentified victim was alert and talking but the extent of her injuries were unknown.

Firefighters at the scene determining the safest method of bringing the woman out of the canyon would be to conduct a hoist operation.

Video showed her being lifted into a rescue helicopter shortly before 8 a.m.

The crash site is less than a half mile from the Griffith Observatory.