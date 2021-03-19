Criminal charges against more than 2 dozen Beverly Hills demonstrators must be tossed out, judge rules

One of Breonna Taylor’s family members, right, is hugged by another woman after speaking to protesters in Beverly Hills in an undated photo. The protest was organized by the Refuse Fascism group. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Criminal charges against more than two dozen demonstrators arrested last summer in Beverly Hills must be tossed out because an emergency ordinance the city used to arrest the protesters is unconstitutional, a judge ruled Friday.

The wealthy enclave city set amid Los Angeles took an unusually aggressive posture toward protesters who were part of mass demonstrations that took place across the region and country against the killings by police of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

As many of the county’s top law enforcement officials, including then-Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer, vowed not to prosecute thousands of peaceful demonstrators who police cited for curfew violations or other minor violations, Beverly Hills officials pressed ahead with cases to the puzzlement of civil liberties advocates.

The city intended to prosecute the demonstrators under an emergency ordinance its city council passed to “preserve the peace and tranquility of residential neighborhoods.” The measure barred loud gatherings of more than 10 people after 9 p.m. in residential areas.

