Criminal probe launched into downtown L.A. building explosion amid questions about stored oils

A criminal investigation is underway into an explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday that injured 11 firefighters and left several buildings damaged, several law enforcement sources told The Times, and officials are looking at whether oils stored there might have sparked the blast.

The Los Angeles Police Department along with local fire investigators and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working together on the probe.

An initial investigation of the scene identified the business where a fire broke out as Smoke Tokes, a warehouse distributor with supplies for butane hash oil. The law enforcement sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, stressed that the probe is in its early stages and that it’s unclear if there was any criminal conduct.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The owners of Smoke Tokes could not be reached for comment.

