Criticism of sheriff’s performance intensifies, but Villanueva insists he’s not concerned

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is seen in an undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The turn of Thursday’s Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission meeting was unexpected: after various agenda items, Commissioner Robert Bonner called for the resignation of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

There was stunned silence, and then several fellow commissioners echoed support. One requested drafting a resolution of no confidence in Villanueva.

While Bonner acknowledged that he’d just “severed” his bond with the sheriff, he pressed his colleagues to deliberate carefully, reminding them that “the commission needs to maintain a relationship with the sheriff.”

Bonner’s words marked the uncharted waters that officials will now need to navigate as tensions between Villanueva and those charged with overseeing the department reach a new high.

