A group of about 60 people gathered in Lancaster to protest against the use of force after cellphone video captured a deputy holding a gun to the head of a man as he lay prone on the ground during an arrest.

Protestors say they want the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to modify the way deputies interact with the community and ask that those who violate the department policy be held accountable.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 7, 2021.