After more than seven decades, Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting its doors on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old business is closing after the city decided not to renew the lease of operator Stephen Weeks.

The city cited the deaths of four ponies, which were not reported to officials, though Weeks has argued he complied with the law and was unfairly targeted by a “few radical animal rights activists” making “untrue statements.”

“Thank you supporting us, all the ponies and animals in the petting zoo over the years. We will miss you,” the business said in a Dec. 5 Facebook post.

On Wednesday, people were out in abundance to get one last ride on the ponies.

Los Angeles native Sam Lee said he brought his children from Las Vegas so they could experience the ponies as he had as a child.

“Just had to come down for one last ride,” he said.