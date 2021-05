A woman who says her right hand was maimed by a projectile fired by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy during a protest in September has sued the county in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The suit, filed by Gabrielle Bynum on Friday in the Central District of California, alleges that she was peacefully attending a protest condemning the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee near the South L.A. sheriff’s station when she was struck from behind by multiple nonlethal police projectiles, violating her right to free speech and assembly, as well as her right to be free from excessive force.