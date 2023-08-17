Fans, families and friends of team El Segundo, a little league baseball team playing their first game in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania Thursday, gathered in local restaurants to support the hometown squad.

On Saturday, the team met up for a 4 a.m. bus ride to the Ontario International and then flew all the way to Williamsport, PA., where they are considered one of the favorites among the 10 teams from the U.S. There are also 10 international teams in the series.

“We’ve never had a team go to the World Series before,” El Segundo Little League President Jamin Griffiths told KTLA. “I don’t think in a district of…eight different leagues around the South Bay, I don’t think they’ve ever had anybody go to the World Series before. It’s just monumental what the kids have been able to do.”

The El Segundo little team, seen here, in a photo posted to their GoFundMe via Sheena Landrum Parks.

Even the L.A. Dodgers have taken notice of the hometown heroes, tweeting, “Join us in wishing good luck to the El Segundo @LittleLeague squad as they play in their first game at the Little League World Series tonight. Go get ’em, guys!

Thursday’s game against a team from Ohio began at 4 p.m. and was airing on ESPN. The game was delayed by rain with El Segundo leading by one run.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help families defray the cost of travel and lodging.

This story will be updated with the final score of the game.