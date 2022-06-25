Crowds took to the streets of Los Angeles Friday and Saturday, protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and hand states authority to drastically limit or ban abortions.

Carrying signs that read “my body, my choice” and “reproductive rights are human rights,” protesters began gathering at Grand Park on 200 N Grande Ave. around 10 a.m. Saturday for a second day of demonstrations.

Road closures are expected in the Civic Center area, LAPD said.

On Friday, thousands rallied across Southern California, including in downtown L.A., Hollywood and West Hollywood.

As the night progressed and peaceful protests wound down, there were reports of clashes between demonstrators and police with bottles, fireworks and other objects being hurled at officers, according to police. The activity also spilled onto nearby freeways, including the 110 and the 101.

The demonstrations led to LAPD declaring a citywide tactical alert.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 10 on June 25, 2022.