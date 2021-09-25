Cruise ship sets sail from the Port of Los Angeles

The Grand Princess — part of the fleet from the television show “The Love Boat” fleet — is back in business for the first time in a year and a half.

The ship, which was stranded for days off the California coast in March 2020 due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is now one of the first to depart from the Port of Los Angeles since the pandemic halted cruises.

The Grand Princess is headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a five-day cruise.

Passenger Maggie Navarro said she loves that the trip is “all you can drink.”

“You don’t have to drive, so you don’t have to worry about that,” Navarro added.

Fun times aside, passengers and crew members will face a wave of new health measures.

All passengers and crew must show proof of full vaccination before they can come aboard, and the passengers must also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of departure.

The ship will travel at a reduced capacity, no more than 75% of the 2,600 maximum passengers.

“I am very excited. I have my vaccine … And yes, I’m ready to have fun,” Navarro said.