Cruise ship workers stuck at sea around the globe amid pandemic

While many cruise ship passengers were able to go back home as the coronavirus pandemic left ships in limbo, it has not been the same for many crew members on ships around the world.

One employee aboard Holland America’s Oosterdam, Melinda Mann, told KTLA Thursday that she had been stuck on a ship for 47 days.

“I’m an American citizen and I think it’s a violation of my civil rights to hold me on this ship against my will,” Mann said after she wasn’t allowed to leave when the ship docked in San Pedro.

Erin Myers reports from San Pedro for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 30, 2020.

