Officials at Cal State Dominguez Hills say no chemical leak or fire was detected after an alarm sounded at the school Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Carson campus around 1:30 a.m. where they found a security guard and a custodian complaining of headaches, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA.

“The local fire department hazardous materials unit was also called in, tested the air quality of the building twice, and deemed it safe for entry at 6:45 a.m.,” a spokesperson for the university said, adding that no employees required hospitalization.

“A third-party fire, life, and safety firm is currently on campus to identify what caused the alarm activation,” the university said.