California State University workers are holding a one-day strike Tuesday to protest what they describe as unfairly low pay.

The workers’ union, Teamsters Local 2010, is in contract talks with the system after their contract expired at the end of June, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The two sides failed to reach a deal on Oct. 31, according to the Long Beach Post.

Employees like plumbers, locksmiths and other skilled laborers say they’re underpaid compared with those who do the same work on University of California campuses.

The Teamsters claim “CSU pay lags behind that of comparable UC workers by an average of 23.6% when comparing UC and CSU campuses in the same county,” the Daily News reports.

The one-day strike on Tuesday is a “prelude … of what’s to come” if a deal isn’t reached, as the CSU faculty is also threatening to strike, maintenance mechanic Dennis Sotomayor told KTLA’s Ellina Abovian.

CSU has not responded to KTLA’s request for comment.