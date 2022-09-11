A person accused of making threats against the California State University Northridge campus on social media was taken into custody.

The person who made the alleged threat, who has not been identified but is not a CSUN student, was detained about three hours after the post influenced the school’s Department of Police Services to tell the public to stay away from campus and those already at CSUN to remain inside or leave campus.

When police learned of the threat, which was made on a private social media account, they also found out the poster had been arrested in 2016 for making threats of violence against a local high school.

Once the threat-maker was in custody, police said the school was “open and operational,” though the campus had already experienced some impacts.

For instance, the women’s soccer team had already canceled its match against UC Irvine.