L.A. County reports 8 new coronavirus cases, bringing total up to 40

Breaking news update:

Health officials announced eight new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 40 in Los Angeles County.



Previous story:

Culver City announced its first presumptive coronavirus case Friday morning.

A resident tested positive for the virus but the city is waiting on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the results, City of Culver City said in a news release.

“The City does not know the source of exposure and whether it was through the community or exposure to an individual known to have COVID-19,” the news release read.

A second person who was in close contact with the patient is also showing symptoms and is being tested.

Authorities did not provide information on the patient’s age or disclose whether the person has any underlying health conditions.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will be following up with anyone who may have had close personal contact with the person who tested positive, the city said.

“This case is not cause for alarm, but a reminder that members of the public should continue to use general health practices that prevent the spread of viruses in general,” Culver City officials said.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 32 cases of COVID-19 reported in Los Angeles County, including one person over 60 who died.

The health department is set to hold its daily news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on the the county’s coronavirus cases.

The department’s director Dr. Barbara Ferrer has said that the county’s cases are spread out throughout the county.

Officials urged residents to stay home when they’re sick and advised people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and the elderly to avoid travel and and large gatherings.