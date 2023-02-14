The Culver City Council has approved a ban on camping on city streets, though it won’t go into effect immediately, as some details need to be worked out.

The 3-2 vote on the camping ban follows the declaration of a local emergency concerning the homelessness crisis earlier this year.

Now officials are trying to find a way to clean up the streets without criminalizing those experiencing homelessness.

The camping ban won’t go into effect until alternatives, such as Project Roomkey and housing at local motels, are made available by the city.

In addition, there will be a designated camping site at the Virginia Parking Lot.

City officials must also decide what to do with the belongings of those experiencing homelessness.