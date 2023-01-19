Police in Culver City on Thursday busted a bicyclist with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm.
Officers with the Culver City Police department witnessed the cyclist commit several vehicle code violations and conducted a traffic stop, authorities said.
During the course of their investigation, police found the cyclist to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, large amounts of meth and fentanyl and $10,000 in cash.
No details about the location of the traffic stop or where the bicyclist had the drugs, cash and handgun stashed were provided.