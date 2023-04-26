Say goodbye to designated bike lanes in downtown Culver City.

By a vote of 3-2 this week, the Culver City Council voted to end a controversial pilot program that created protected bike and bus lanes on Culver and Washington boulevards through the 1.3-mile downtown corridor.

The project, dubbed Move Culver City, was launched in 2021 to encourage walking, cycling and public transit use, and to reduce emissions. A report released by the city’s transportation department this month indicates it did, indeed, make a difference.

Residents found the impact on vehicle traffic to be simply too disruptive as cars were limited to only one lane in each direction. (Move Culver City)

Cycling activity was up 57% over pre-pandemic levels. Bus ridership was up 38%. “Micromobility trips,” such as electric scooters and skateboards, were up 68%, according to the report.

However, residents found the impact on vehicle traffic to be simply too disruptive as cars were limited to only one lane in each direction. A survey found 58% of Culver City residents opposed continuing the program.

The city is now planning to have cyclist share lanes with buses and bring back car lanes wherever feasible.