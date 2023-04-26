Say goodbye to designated bike lanes in downtown Culver City.
By a vote of 3-2 this week, the Culver City Council voted to end a controversial pilot program that created protected bike and bus lanes on Culver and Washington boulevards through the 1.3-mile downtown corridor.
The project, dubbed Move Culver City, was launched in 2021 to encourage walking, cycling and public transit use, and to reduce emissions. A report released by the city’s transportation department this month indicates it did, indeed, make a difference.
Cycling activity was up 57% over pre-pandemic levels. Bus ridership was up 38%. “Micromobility trips,” such as electric scooters and skateboards, were up 68%, according to the report.
However, residents found the impact on vehicle traffic to be simply too disruptive as cars were limited to only one lane in each direction. A survey found 58% of Culver City residents opposed continuing the program.
The city is now planning to have cyclist share lanes with buses and bring back car lanes wherever feasible.