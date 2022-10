Scene of a traffic collision involving a moto-officer with Culver City PD, on Oct. 26, 2022 (@LAPDEnsley)

A motorcycle officer with the Culver City Police Department was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday night at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Center Drive.

It is currently unclear what led to the collision, though officers with the Los Angeles Police Department assisted, Lt. Ensley tweeted.

Traffic in the area is expected to be impacted while police investigate.

It is not known if the officer or any other individuals sustained injuries during the collision.