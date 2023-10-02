Culver City officials and community members celebrated the opening of its new supportive housing project, Project Homekey, on Friday. This initiative is a part of the city’s ongoing efforts to combat homelessness.

Project Homekey, located on Sepulveda Boulevard, was previously two adjacent motels that were repurposed into 73 new units of interim and supportive housing. The project took 12 months of renovations.

“To our unhoused population, this is our way of building trust again, reconnecting with our unhoused individuals who, for various reasons, felt let down by the system,” said Culver City Mayor Albert Vera. “Bringing them here, demonstrating our love and compassion, and providing the services they need is unquestionably a step in the right direction.”

Project Homekey residents will have access to several housing and social services including meals, laundry, on-site security, an on-site case manager, 24/7 health monitoring, and mental health clinicians.

“[Case management] is really important for this vulnerable population,” said Arames White-Shearin, Assistant to the City Manager on Homelessness. “This allows them to reinvent themselves, find safety, and grow into the person they’re meant to become.”

Culver City officials and community members celebrated the opening of its new supportive housing project, Project Homekey. (City of Culver City)

In addition to the new supportive housing projects, Culver City offers several other services for residents in need including a Safe Sleep program (also known as safe camping), outreach services, Motel Master Leading initiatives which provide rooms in local motels for unhoused individuals, and the Mobile Crisis Team, which sends unarmed staff to respond for people in mental health crisis.

“It’s incredible that the city is prioritizing a project like this to address its most vulnerable population,” said Christina Stoffers, a Management Analyst with the City of Culver City, who grew up locally. “I’m ecstatic for whoever gets placed in any of the units and look forward to seeing how this evolves. I hope to see more initiatives like this because it’s one of the best approaches to solving homelessness.”

The first residents are expected to move in during October.