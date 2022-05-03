Police are investigating after anti-Semitic fliers were distributed in a Culver City neighborhood early Monday.

Multiple residents called the Culver City Police Department to report that the fliers had been distributed.

A total of 13 copies of what police were calling a publication were found.

“This publication was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate materials in surrounding cities,” authorities said without elaborating. “The Culver City Police Department condemns all forms of hate, and we stand in solidarity with our Jewish community.”

Authorities are working with the community and other law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Culver City police Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316, or the watch Commander at 310-253-6202.