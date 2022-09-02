On Sept. 2, 2022, the Culver City Police Department released this photo of a gun and cash police seized during the arrest of Randall Wiley.

A man accused of robbing people using an ATM in Culver City Thursday night was detained by a K9 unit after he crashed his car into a telephone pole, police said.

Randall Wiley is shown in this photo released by the Culver City Police Department on Sept. 2, 2022.

The accused robber, 23-year-old Randall Wiley, robbed two different users of a Chase Bank ATM at 5670 Sepulveda Blvd. minutes apart on Thursday night, the Culver City Police Department said.

Using a suspect description provided by a victim, officers found Wiley at Slauson and La Cienega avenues in Ladera Heights, and when he failed to stop, a pursuit began, police said.

Eventually, the car struck a telephone pole, rendering it inoperable, and when Wiley began to run away, the K9 unit caught him, allowing officers to make the arrest, police said.

“During a search of the suspect a semi-automatic handgun was located,” police said.

A photo released by police shows a handgun, three rounds of ammunition and more than $1,300 in cash.

Wiley sustained “minor injuries from the K9 apprehension,” and he was treated and released from a local hospital before he was booked for armed robbery by the CCPD.

In addition to the Sept. 1 holdups, police believe Wiley possibly committed other armed robberies, including one in the early hours of July 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.