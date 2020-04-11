Culver City teen launches website to match volunteers with neighbors in need

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Culver City teen is using his extra time to match volunteers with seniors and neighbors with disabilities who could use a helping hand during the crisis.

Jacob Kraus, 16, founded CovidConnections.com three weeks ago.

Since then, the website has helped team dozens of volunteers with neighbors in need both locally, and throughout the nation. And he says it’s only the beginning.

More information is available on the organization’s website.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 10, 2020.

