After councilmember Curren Price stepped down from his responsibilities Tuesday amid charges of corruption by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, council leaders have taken the first steps to officially suspend the representative.

Price faces five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury, and two counts of conflict of interest, the D.A.’s Office announced yesterday.

“Today, I am filing a motion to begin the process for suspension of councilmember Price,” L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian said.

While Krekorian initiated the process, he added that he wants to consider the constituents of L.A.’s 9th District before the motion goes to a vote.

“We’ll continue to make sure that all the people of this city, including the 9th District, are represented fully and taken into account,” he said.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, members of the public shared their thoughts on the matter, with many pointing out that scandals continue to dethrone members of the city’s leadership.

In March, former Los Angeles County supervisor and Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was convicted on federal corruption charges, and last year, a racism scandal that shook public trust in L.A.’s government triggered the resignation of then-City Council President Nury Martinez and a powerful labor leader, Ron Herrera.

“Every time there is a new scandal, I recognize that there are people who will lose confidence in this institution and government as a whole,” Krekorian has said.

According to the district attorney’s office, Price’s wife received payments of more than $150,000 from developers between 2019 and 2021 before the councilman voted to approve their projects. Prosecutors then allege that Price failed to list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms. Furthermore, authorities allege that Price had the city pay nearly $34,000 in medical benefits for his now wife while he was married to another woman.

Councilman Curren Price seen here in this undated photo with his wife who prosecutors allege received $150,000 from developers between 2019 and 2021 before Price voted to approve their projects. (Twitter)

Price was first elected to the council in 2013. His district includes South Los Angeles and parts of the city’s downtown. His term is set to expire in 2026.

While some said suspension would further disenfranchise an already struggling community, others say suspension doesn’t go far enough and that Price should fully resign immediately.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield said it pains him to say he would like to see a suspension given Price’s years of service but called yet another scandal “depressing and demoralizing.”

The motion to suspend Price was sent to the rules committee, which is scheduled to meet on Friday.